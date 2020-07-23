Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue rival Kia Sonet design revealed in new teaser

Kia Motors India will be unveiling Sonet in India next month and the company has provided another sneak peek at the sub-compact SUV. The SUV will be competing against some of the best selling cars in the Indian automotive market including Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

After the company revealed a part of the car’s tailgate in a video advertisement, there’s a new teaser that hints at what to expect from the front-facing grill of the car. The official design sketch was released on Thursday.

The new sketch gives us a glimpse at Kia’s signature Tiger grill. The car was first showcased in a near production-ready state at the Auto Expo 2020. The sleek LED DRLs give the car a meaner SUV-like stance. The wheel arches are also bold, in line with what the company revealed at the Auto Expo. The car is expected to get a floating roof design with roof rails.

Kia Sonet is expected be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with dual-clutch automatic transmission. Within the petrol range, Kia is expected to provide a 1.2-litre engine option as well with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The diesel option will get a 1.5-litre powertrain with a 6-speed manual transmission. Similar to the recently launched Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with the Hyundai Venue, Sonet will also receive the new iMT semi-automatic transmission.

“With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. We also gave the new Kia Sonet an uncompromising attention to detail and a selection of colors and materials that could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center at Kia Motors Corporation in a report by HT Auto.

The launch of the car will happen on 7 August. It is expected to placed in the same price range as the Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. This new car will be the third car from the company to be launched in India after the Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival.

