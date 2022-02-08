German luxury car maker Volkswagen AG is recalling more than 32,000 Audi and Porsche cars over a rear axle alignment issue. The recall includes Audi cars such as A5 Sportback, RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, A4 Allroad, A4 Sedan, A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe, A6 Allroad, A6 Sedan, A7, A8, Q5, S4 Sedan, S5 Coupe, S5 Cabriolet, S6 Sedan, S7, S8, SQ5, 2021 Q5 Sportback, Q7, Q8, RS6 Avant, RS7, RSQ8, SQ5 Sportback, SQ7, and SQ8. Porsche is recalling only the 2020-2021 Cayenne models.

The recall covers cars across sedans, coupes and SUVs that were built between 2020 and 2021. The previous defect repair didn't fix the issue of the misaligned rear axles, which resulted in a fresh recall for the affected cars.

Audi says the affected cars come with a nut that could fail and cause the rear end of the car to suddenly go out of alignment. A majority of these affected cars were part of a previous recall over a faulty rear suspension.

As Audi's defect report says, a check of the suspension alignment of the rear axle was not included originally when the previous recall took place. This could have resulted in displacement in the wheel alignment. The automaker says that this issue could result in premature and uneven wear of the tyres reading to a decrease of traction.

The automaker will check for suspension alignment for the rear axle of affected vehicles and adjust if necessary. It will also check tyres for premature and uneven wear due to the possible misalignment of the suspension and replace if necessary. Audi also claims to offer a reimbursement plan under this recall.

