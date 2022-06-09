Volkswagen aims to bring limited volumes of ID4 EV to India next year

“We are looking to get the ID.4 into the country in August to begin testing it in India, in terms of the technology, the ecosystem and what internal preparations we need to make to bring the car into the country. Once this testing phase is over, my target is to bring in limited volumes of the top-spec variant of the ID4 into the country next year. This will be step one," Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen India, told Mint in an interview.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}