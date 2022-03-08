Volkswagen has today unveiled its new sedan, Virtus , for the Indian market, and the world. The Volkswagen Virtus is the latest entrant in the premium mid-size sedan segment. The Volkswagen Virtus is the second product under the India 2.0 project that is developed on the MQB A0 IN platform. The Virtus is 4,561 mm long which is said to be the longest in its segment with a boot space (521 litres). It features 16 inch alloy wheels.

Powered by the TSI technology, the Virtus will be available in the 1.5l TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and 1.0l TSI engine both equipped with idle Start/Stop and will be mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter or 7-speed DSG transmission option.

The TSI technology delivers a peak power of 110 kW (150 PS) and 250 Nm of torque on the 1.5l TSI EVO engine. Along with instant acceleration with an 85kW (115PS) power delivery and 178 Nm on torque on the 1.0l TSI engine.

The Virtus is equipped with a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, 25.65 cm large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless App Connect through Apple Carplay and Android Auto, KESSY (key less entry and engine start), an electric sunroof, smart-touch Climatronic AC, 8-speakers with immersive sound as standard, wireless mobile charging, front ventilated leather seats, MyVolkswagen Connect App and many more.

Volkswagen Virtus sedan offers up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, seamlessly integrated LED headlamps with LED DRLs, ISOFIX, 3 headrests at the rear, tire pressure deflation warning, reverse camera among many other features.

The New Virtus will be available in Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue colours.

With the World Premiere of the Volkswagen Virtus, pre-bookings for the sedan have commenced across the 151 sales touch points in India and can also be initiated through the online booking platform on the Volkswagen India website.

