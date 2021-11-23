German car maker, Volkswagen , has extended its service support to flood affected customers in Chennai, Puducherry and Tirupati by offering free Road Side Assistance (RSA). The 24X7 RSA service will be available at no extra charge until November 30. Owing to the devastating flood situation witnessed in the three cities (Chennai, Puducherry, Tirupati) of Southern India, Volkswagen India has extended its service initiatives for flood affected customers.

To offer relief to customers who are already affected by this tough situation, Volkswagen India would like to ensure safety and health of its customers and their vehicle, it said.

Similarly, Audi had also announced its road side assistance for the flood victims of Chennai till November 30.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen India, safety, convenience and well-being of our customers has always been a top priority for the brand. In these challenging times, it is our endeavor to offer the best possible support to the affected customers together with our dealer partners. We are monitoring the situation closely and our Road Side Assistance service is working 24X7 to ensure the maximum support and resolution is provided to the affected vehicles."

Affected customers in the three cities can contact Volkswagen Road Side Assistance on 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155 for immediate reach.

