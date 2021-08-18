Volkswagen India announced the start of production and also opened the pre-bookings for the Taigun SUV. The new SUV will be placed in the compact SUV segment with competitors such as Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos and even its own sibling the Skoda Kushaq . The new car is built on the MQB A0 IN platform

Volkswagen rolled out the first Taigun from its Chakan plant in Pune on Wednesday. The company has announced that deliveries will begin in September. Interested buyers can pre-book the Taigun from Volkswagen online and offline retail platforms. The minimum booking amount for the car is ₹25,000.

The Volkswagen Taigun will be powered by the TSI technology and will be available with two engine options 1.0L and 1.5L respectively. Taigun will be offered with the following engine and gearbox combinations: 1.5L TSI mated to 7-speed DSG and 6-speed manual gearbox and 1.0L TSI engine mated to a 6-speed automatic and manual gearbox.

Commenting on the announcement, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, we embark on a journey that marks a significant milestone for Volkswagen, with the start of production of the Taigun. A thoroughbred Volkswagen, the Taigun retains the German engineering prowess, while achieving a localization level of up to 95 percent. The Taigun has been designed to meet the needs of the discerning Indian customer and will be a competitive product offering in the fast-growing mid-size SUV segment."

Sharing his excitement on the start of production and pre-bookings commencement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Taigun has received an overwhelming feedback from customers and media colleagues. With the start of production and bookings open, we are extremely excited to bring the Taigun soon to the Indian market and let our customers enjoy driving the bold, dynamic and German engineered SUVW. The Taigun fits perfectly to the needs of the modern, contemporary customer with an active and vibrant lifestyle. We are confident that the SUVW will be a success in the India market."

