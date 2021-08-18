Volkswagen begins production, pre-bookings for Taigun SUV. Details here

Sharing his excitement on the start of production and pre-bookings commencement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Taigun has received an overwhelming feedback from customers and media colleagues. With the start of production and bookings open, we are extremely excited to bring the Taigun soon to the Indian market and let our customers enjoy driving the bold, dynamic and German engineered SUVW. The Taigun fits perfectly to the needs of the modern, contemporary customer with an active and vibrant lifestyle. We are confident that the SUVW will be a success in the India market."