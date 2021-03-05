Volkswagen brand doubles EV share target while maintaining margin goal

VW’s rollout of electric cars is gaining steam. The ID.3 hatchback, the first vehicle from its dedicated EV compact-car platform, went on sale in 2020. It’ll be followed by the all-wheel drive ID.4 SUV and the ID.5 crossover this year. The seven-seater ID.6 X will go on sale in China in the fall. Plans for a smaller EV below the ID.3 priced at around 20,000 euros have been pulled forward by two years to 2025.

