Home / Auto News / Volkswagen CEO in quarantine with COVID-19

Volkswagen CEO in quarantine with COVID-19

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST Reuters

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess has contracted the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson confirmed that the 63-year-old had been infected, as initially reported by Business Insider.

Diess had already received a booster vaccination, which means he can leave quarantine after seven days if he tests negative. He did not have any major meetings planned in the next week.

All employees with whom Diess had personal contact had been tested and had not been infected.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

