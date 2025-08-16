Subscribe

Volkswagen dealers offer benefits of up to ₹2.10 Lakh for Ganesh Chaturthi

  • Volkswagen dealerships in India celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with discounts on the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, offering savings of up to 2.10 lakh and 1.75 lakh, respectively. 

HT Auto Desk
Updated16 Aug 2025, 02:02 PM IST
As of now, the brand has not announced when these offers will end.
Select Volkswagen dealerships in India are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with special benefits on their popular models. Customers can avail savings of up to 2.10 lakh on the Taigun SUV, while the Virtus sedan is being offered with benefits of up to 1.75 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus: Engine and transmission options

The Virtus is available with two petrol powertrain choices. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. The larger 1.5-litre TSI motor delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm, and comes with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic.

Rivals: The sedan goes up against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and its sibling, the Skoda Slavia.

Volkswagen Taigun: Powertrain and competition

Like the Virtus, the Taigun also offers TSI petrol engines with manual and automatic gearbox choices. Positioned in the compact SUV space, it competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Volkswagen gearing up to launch Tayron in India

Volkswagen is preparing to expand its lineup with the upcoming Tayron SUV, which will take the place of the Tiguan AllSpace in the brand’s Indian portfolio. The three-row SUV has already been spotted testing on Indian roads and is expected to arrive by late 2025.

Design highlights of the Tayron

Styling cues on the Tayron draw inspiration from the Tiguan R-Line, but the SUV is notably longer by 231 mm, offering more cabin space. The front fascia features sleek LED headlamps, a blacked-out grille, and a mesh-patterned air dam. Globally, it is offered with IQ.LIGHT HD Matrix headlamps equipped with Dynamic Light Assist, boasting 19,000 individually controlled LEDs per unit. A full-width LED strip connects the headlamps and integrates an illuminated VW badge, although feature details for the Indian model will be confirmed closer to launch.

Powertrain of the upcoming Tayron

Under the hood, the Tayron will house the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine shared with the new Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. This motor generates 200 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

 
