Volkswagen faces challenges in electrification plans, explores plug-in hybrids: Report
Volkswagen faces setbacks in EV sales, delays, and investment hurdles, prompting shift towards plug-in hybrids and partnerships in China. Despite challenges, the company remains committed to sustainable automotive future.
Volkswagen, the renowned automotive giant, is pivoting its electrification strategy yet again amidst a backdrop of challenges and setbacks. Having initially staked its future on the promising ID family of electric vehicles (EVs), the company now grapples with a deceleration in EV sales. In response, VW has acknowledged the need to incorporate more plug-in hybrids into its lineup.