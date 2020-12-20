Volkswagen facing 'massive' shortage of electronic parts

Auto sales plunged during the first wave of lockdowns in April but have since recovered significant ground. Car sales in Europe for the first 11 months of this year were off 25.5% compared to the same period last year. In September sales bounced back to a 3.1% increase from the year-earlier month, but slipped again as new lockdowns were imposed amid a renewed increase in infections. November sales were only 12% compared to the same month pre-COVID-19.