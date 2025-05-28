Volkswagen has officially introduced one of its most eagerly anticipated vehicles in the Indian market, the Golf GTI. Priced at an introductory rate of ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom), this model has quickly captured attention, with the company reporting that the first batch of 150 units has already sold out. The automaker is also planning to import an additional 100 units due to high demand.

This marks the second time the GTI nameplate has been brought to India, following the launch of the Polo GTI in 2016. The Golf is a significant model for Volkswagen globally, regarded as a spiritual successor to the iconic Beetle.

If you’re considering adding this hot hatch to your collection, here are five essential highlights about the Volkswagen Golf GTI that you should know: