Volkswagen Golf GTI: Here are 5 key highlights of the iconic sports hatchback1 min read . Updated: 28 May 2025, 05:41 PM IST
The Volkswagen golf GTI features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, sporty design, and advanced interior features.
Volkswagen has officially introduced one of its most eagerly anticipated vehicles in the Indian market, the Golf GTI. Priced at an introductory rate of ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom), this model has quickly captured attention, with the company reporting that the first batch of 150 units has already sold out. The automaker is also planning to import an additional 100 units due to high demand.
This marks the second time the GTI nameplate has been brought to India, following the launch of the Polo GTI in 2016. The Golf is a significant model for Volkswagen globally, regarded as a spiritual successor to the iconic Beetle.
If you’re considering adding this hot hatch to your collection, here are five essential highlights about the Volkswagen Golf GTI that you should know:
Volkswagen Golf GTI: Competitors and pricing
The Volkswagen Golf GTI is priced at ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom). In the competitive landscape, it occupies a space between the two-door Mini Cooper S, which retails for ₹44.90 lakh to ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the considerably more powerful Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, priced at ₹94.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen Golf GTI: Booking and delivery
The first batch of the Volkswagen Golf GTI has sold out in India, with 150 units booked. The company is now exploring the possibility of a second batch of 100 units, though the timing for bookings remains uncertain. These vehicles are imported as fully built units through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) method. The company intends to start deliveries to Indian customers sometime next year.
Volkswagen Golf GTI: Powertrain and performance
The standout feature of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is its powertrain. It houses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. This setup generates a robust peak power of 260 bhp and a maximum torque of 370 Nm, with power directed to the front wheels. The Golf GTI accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just under 5.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 kmph.
Volkswagen Golf GTI: Interior and features
The sporty essence of the Golf GTI carries into its interior. A defining feature is the tartan upholstery on the sports seats, which have fixed headrests and contrasting red GTI logos. Inside the cabin, notable features include a single-pane sunroof, launch control, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, three-zone climate control, rear sun blinds, and an ADAS suite. Although the India-spec model lacks ventilated front seats, it does include heating functionality.
Volkswagen Golf GTI: Design and colours
The Volkswagen Golf GTI boasts a dynamic design that includes GTI badges on the grille, front fenders, and tailgate. It features a striking red trim accentuating the front and a sporty bumper with a honeycomb mesh pattern. The vehicle rolls on sizable 225/40 R18 tires, equipped with red brake callipers. At the rear, dual exhaust pipes enhance the Golf GTI's performance identity. It also comes with LED headlamps, LED taillights, and a roof spoiler. In India, the Golf GTI is offered in four exterior colours: Moonstone Grey, Kings Red, Onyx White and Grenadilla Black.