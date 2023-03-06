Home / Auto News / Volkswagen ID 3 facelift unveiled with major upgrades: All you need to know
Volkswagen ID 3 facelift unveiled with major upgrades: All you need to know

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:53 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • The facelifted ID 3 features an improved interior, with higher-grade materials used throughout the cabin. The lower section of the dashboard has been updated with better-quality plastic, featuring revised graining that adds to the overall look and feel of the interior.

Volkswagen has revealed the highly anticipated facelifted version of its ID 3 hatchback, which has been released earlier than originally planned due to publicized concerns regarding the electric family hatchback's software and interior quality. The updated VW ID 3 boasts significant improvements to its software packages and materials quality, as well as some tweaks to its exterior design.

One of the significant updates to the ID 3 is the integration of the latest generation of Volkswagen's ID software package. This new software includes updated menus that aim to simplify and streamline the user experience, making it more user-friendly and straightforward for drivers to navigate.

The new and improved Volkswagen ID 3 features a larger 12.0-inch central touchscreen, replacing the previous 10.0-inch unit. Additionally, the optional cloud-based speech-recognition system has been enhanced for faster reaction times. The car's head-up display now also includes augmented reality features, similar to those first seen on the Volkswagen ID 4. These upgrades offer a more advanced and intuitive driving experience for ID 3 owners.

 

The lower section of the dashboard has been updated with better-quality plastic, featuring revised graining that adds to the overall look and feel of the interior. (Volkswagen)

The facelifted ID 3 features an improved interior, with higher-grade materials used throughout the cabin. The lower section of the dashboard has been updated with better-quality plastic, featuring revised graining that adds to the overall look and feel of the interior. Additionally, higher-specification models will receive new materials for the upper part of the dashboard, further enhancing the car's overall quality and luxury.

The exterior of the ID 3 has also received a refresh, designed to enhance the appeal of the car. Changes include a re-profiled front bumper with vertical air ducts, as well as a reshaped bonnet featuring an all-new pressing that eliminates the black panel below the windscreen, giving the ID 3 a sleeker, elongated appearance and slightly improving its drag coefficient. The tail-light designs have also been updated, with all-new designs featuring distinctive X-shaped daytime-running lights and refreshed scrolling indicators. Overall, these exterior updates make the ID 3 more visually striking and contemporary.

Despite the refresh, the ID 3 is still built on the MEB platform and retains the same rear-mounted motor and batteries. However, to simplify production, the lineup has been reduced to only two specifications: Pro and Pro S. Both variants offer identical power outputs of 207hp and 309Nm of torque, with the Pro and Pro S achieving 0-100kph times of 7.3 seconds and 7.7 seconds, respectively. The Pro has a 58kWh battery that provides a range of 426km, while the Pro S comes with a 77kWh pack that offers a range of 545km. The maximum DC rapid-charging rate has been increased from 125kW to 170kW, as in the larger ID 4.

Volkswagen has plans for a successor to the ID 3 Pure, which was previously the entry-level model, featuring a 150hp electric motor and a 45kWh battery, but it will not be part of the initial facelifted lineup.

