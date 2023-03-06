Volkswagen ID 3 facelift unveiled with major upgrades: All you need to know

Volkswagen ID 3 facelift unveiled with major upgrades: All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:53 PM IST
- The facelifted ID 3 features an improved interior, with higher-grade materials used throughout the cabin. The lower section of the dashboard has been updated with better-quality plastic, featuring revised graining that adds to the overall look and feel of the interior.
Volkswagen has revealed the highly anticipated facelifted version of its ID 3 hatchback, which has been released earlier than originally planned due to publicized concerns regarding the electric family hatchback's software and interior quality. The updated VW ID 3 boasts significant improvements to its software packages and materials quality, as well as some tweaks to its exterior design.
