Volkswagen ID 3 facelift unveiled with major upgrades: All you need to know

Despite the refresh, the ID 3 is still built on the MEB platform and retains the same rear-mounted motor and batteries. However, to simplify production, the lineup has been reduced to only two specifications: Pro and Pro S. Both variants offer identical power outputs of 207hp and 309Nm of torque, with the Pro and Pro S achieving 0-100kph times of 7.3 seconds and 7.7 seconds, respectively. The Pro has a 58kWh battery that provides a range of 426km, while the Pro S comes with a 77kWh pack that offers a range of 545km. The maximum DC rapid-charging rate has been increased from 125kW to 170kW, as in the larger ID 4.