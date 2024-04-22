Volkswagen India debuts Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport with bold new look: Check what's new
Volkswagen India has launched the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport, part of its new 'Sport' line. These SUVs get a sleek black-theme with 17-inch alloy wheels and upgraded interiors with red stitching. The GT Plus Sport has a 1.5-litre engine, while the GT Line uses a 1.0-litre engine.
Volkswagen India has rolled out an exciting new addition to its lineup, introducing the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport models as part of its fresh 'Sport' line structure. Unveiled at the Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference 2024 in March, these models promise to inject a new level of dynamism into the Taigun series.