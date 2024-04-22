Volkswagen India has launched the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport, part of its new 'Sport' line. These SUVs get a sleek black-theme with 17-inch alloy wheels and upgraded interiors with red stitching. The GT Plus Sport has a 1.5-litre engine, while the GT Line uses a 1.0-litre engine.

Volkswagen India has rolled out an exciting new addition to its lineup, introducing the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport models as part of its fresh 'Sport' line structure. Unveiled at the Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference 2024 in March, these models promise to inject a new level of dynamism into the Taigun series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under this revamped 'Sport' line, both the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport showcase a striking black sport-themed design, setting them apart with a bold visual identity.

Speaking of the exterior upgrades, the SUV gets tinted LED headlights, a Carbon Steel Grey roof, striking red-painted GT badges and brake calipers, along with stylish dark chrome door handles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Riding on newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, these SUVs boast a sporty stance accentuated by black-finished elements.

Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport exude a sense of sporty sophistication, featuring black leatherette upholstery adorned with red stitching. The gloss black dashboard, aluminium pedals, and GT badging on the front headrests further enhance the premium feel.

Moreover, the Sport steering wheel features red stitching for a touch of style, along with blacked-out grab handles, roof lamp housing, and sun visors to complete the look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Taigun GT Plus Sport is driven by a powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, while the Taigun GT Line features a lively 1.0-litre TSI engine with an output of 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Both models come with a standard 6-speed manual transmission, with the option of an automatic gearbox (6-speed torque converter for the 1.0 TSI and 7-speed DSG for the 1.5 EVO).

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, expressed confidence that the distinct aesthetic enhancements of the new variants will provide customers with a compelling value proposition, elevating the Taigun's sporty and robust appeal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!