Volkswagen India launches Monsoon Service Camp for vehicle owners nationwide

Volkswagen India has launched its annual Monsoon Service Camp to help vehicle owners prepare for the rainy season, available at all authorised service centres across India.

The camp is now live nationwide for a limited time. Customers can contact their local service centres for details about the benefits. In addition to service offers, Volkswagen provides basic monsoon car care tips through its network to keep drivers informed about seasonal vehicle maintenance.

Complimentary 40-point vehicle inspection Customers can avail a free 40-point vehicle check-up, covering critical components like brakes, tyres, wipers, and lighting systems- key areas impacted by monsoon conditions.

Discounts on service packages Volkswagen is offering discounts on its Service Value Packages (SVPs) during the camp. These include fixed service costs, genuine parts, certified technicians, nationwide coverage, and transferable ownership options.

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, stated, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to ensure our customers feel confident and safe on the road, especially during the challenging monsoon season. The Monsoon Service Camp reflects our commitment to delivering value, trust, and expert care.”

Benefits of Volkswagen Autofest 2025 Recently, the company also announced the 2025 Volkswagen Autofest, which offers exchange and loyalty rewards. Customers receive special finance options, free vehicle evaluations and test drives, plus exclusive service and maintenance benefits. Total benefits amount to up to ₹2.5 lakh on the Taigun and ₹1.5 lakh on the Virtus. The event welcomes both existing and new Volkswagen owners, backed by strong ownership programs experience.