Business News/ Auto News / Volkswagen India unveils teaser for Virtus Sedan and Taigun SUV Sound Editions set to debut on November 21: Details
Back

Volkswagen India unveils teaser for Virtus Sedan and Taigun SUV Sound Editions set to debut on November 21: Details

 Livemint

Volkswagen India teases special edition variants of Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV, set to debut on November 21. The Sound Editions are expected to feature cosmetic enhancements and new features.

For representation purposes onlyPremium
For representation purposes only

Volkswagen India released a teaser for the upcoming special edition variants of the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV, scheduled to make their debut on November 21, reported HT Auto.

These special editions, named the Sound Edition, were announced by the German automaker. While specific details regarding the updates remain undisclosed, it is anticipated that both the special edition Virtus and Taigun will showcase cosmetic enhancements and incorporate new features to set them apart from the regular models.

At present, Volkswagen's product lineup in India comprises just three vehicles: the Virtus sedan, along with the Taigun and Tiguan SUVs. Notably, the GT Edge Limited Edition variants for both the Virtus and Taigun have already been introduced. 

Additionally, the Taigun has seen the introduction of the GT Edge Trail edition. The forthcoming Sound Edition is set to join the lineup as the latest special edition iteration for both the sedan and SUV models.

The anticipated special edition vehicles are expected to feature a range of cosmetic enhancements both externally and within the cabin. Despite these changes, it is likely that the mechanical aspects of both special edition cars will mirror those of their standard counterparts.

In terms of pricing, the Volkswagen Virtus starts at 11.48 lakh (ex-showroom), with the GT Edge Limited Edition priced from 17.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard Volkswagen Taigun is available at 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GT Edge Trail Edition and GT Edge Limited Edition of the Taigun are priced at 16.30 lakh and 18 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

It is anticipated that the upcoming Sound Edition variants of the Virtus and Taigun will be positioned at a higher price point compared to the standard models, likely based on the top-end trims of each respective car.

Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 04:40 PM IST
