Volkswagen introduces Taigun Anniversary edition: All details

The automaker claims that Taigun sold more than 40,000 units in the last one year. It further stated that Volkswagen has delivered over 22,000 units of the Taigun SUV over the last year, despite the ongoing supply chain crisis.
Volkswagen India has introduced its Taigun Anniversary edition to mark the one year of the car in India. This special edition car comes with a new Rising Blue colour option as an addition to the existing Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. Moreover, Volkswagen claims that this edition of Taigun would be available across 152 dealerships of the OEM across India.
Volkswagen India has introduced its Taigun Anniversary edition to mark the one year of the car in India. This special edition car comes with a new Rising Blue colour option as an addition to the existing Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. Moreover, Volkswagen claims that this edition of Taigun would be available across 152 dealerships of the OEM across India.
Notably, the special edition model comes based on Dynamic Line and Topline trims. This car gets a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox. There is an automatic gearbox as an option.
Talking about the powertrain, the petrol engine churns out 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. The Taigun gets a 1.5-loitre TSI EVO engine as well, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The engine kicks out 150 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. It is offered with fuel efficiency between 17.23 kmpl and 19.20 kmpl.
Additionally, the Taigun Anniversary Edition gets eleven specially developed elements-hilux fog lamps, body coloured door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminium pedals.
Speaking on the launch of this special edition of Taigun, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said that Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reached the global stage by being one of the Top three finalists at the World Car of the Year.
He further adds, “We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers. The carline truly embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand with a superior build quality, safety and fun to drive experience. With the introduction of this celebratory First Anniversary Edition offering, we would like to thank our valued customers who have been instrumental in making Taigun one of the most admired SUVW in India and resonated the #HustleModeOn personality of the Taigun."
