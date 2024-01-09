CES 2024: Volkswagen is bringing ChatGPT integration to its cars. Here's how it will work
Volkswagen is integrating ChatGPT into its vehicles equipped with the IDA voice assistant, allowing for intuitive and hands-free control of basic functions and vehicle-specific information.
German automaker Volkswagen announced at CES 2024 that it will add ChatGPT to its vehicles equipped with the IDA voice assistant. The ChatGPT integration with Volkswagen will go live in the second quarter of 2024 and will be available for the company's EV range, including the ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3 as well as the new Tiguan, Passat and Golf models. The new feature will first be available to users in Europe, while plans for the US are yet to be finalised.