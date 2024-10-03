Volkswagen India has launched two new variants of the Virtus sedan, the GT Line and GT Plus, priced at ₹ 14.07 lakh and ₹ 17.84 lakh, respectively. Both models feature upgraded aesthetics and performance, including advanced technology in the new Highline Plus trim for the Virtus and Taigun.

Volkswagen India has introduced two new variants of its popular sedan, the Virtus, with the launch of the Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus. The starting prices for these models are set at ₹14.07 lakh and ₹17.84 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

As per HT Auto, in addition to these new variants, the automaker has also unveiled the Highline Plus trim for both the Virtus and the Taigun, along with an upgraded feature package for the Taigun GT Line.

According to the publication, both the Virtus GT Line and GT Plus variants bring a host of updates to enhance the aesthetic appeal and driving experience. On the outside, the changes include smoked LED headlights, a Carbon Steel Grey roof, and the addition of red accents, including a GT badge on the grille and red brake calipers on the GT Plus variant. Dark chrome-finished door handles and 16-inch black alloy wheels add a sporty flair. Other blacked-out elements further elevate the aggressive styling of these variants.

Inside, the focus is on a premium, sporty atmosphere. The interiors boast black leatherette upholstery adorned with red stitching, gloss black dashboard elements, and aluminium pedals. GT badging on the front headrests, a sport-style steering wheel with red stitching, and darkened grab handles and sun visors create a distinct cabin environment.

In terms of performance, the Virtus GT Plus is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. An optional 7-speed DSG transmission is also available. Meanwhile, the Virtus GT Line is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm, and comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic or manual transmission.

Volkswagen has also expanded its offerings by introducing the Highline Plus trim for the Virtus and Taigun models. This new trim, priced at ₹14.26 lakh for the Taigun and ₹13.87 lakh for the Virtus, brings in advanced technology features. Both vehicles equipped with the Highline Plus trim come with a 20.32 cm digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlights, making them well-suited for tech-savvy buyers.

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Line also benefits from a range of enhanced features, such as a 20.32 cm digital instrument cluster, aluminium pedals, an electric sunroof, and rain-sensing wipers, ensuring a premium driving experience.