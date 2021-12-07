The German car maker, Volkswagen , has today launched its new SUVW Tiguan in India. The new Tiguan comes with advanced features in the hatchback. Volkswagen Tiguan will come with sharp new design grille with 4-layer chrome lines, sharp and pronounced shoulder lines, 18 inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels and dark red LED tail lamps with new light signatures. Volkswagen has been producing SUVW Tiguan at its Aurangabad plant. It will be offered in Elegance variant at an introductory price of ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings are already open for the new Tiguan and delivery will start in mid-January 2022.

With this, Volkswagen completes launching four new SUVWs in 2021 in India. Built on the MQB platform, the 5-seater Volkswagen Tiguan is powered with a 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology. The four cylinder engine generates 190ps power with 320Nm torque and 6000rpm.

Tiguan will also see intelligent IQ Lights with adaptive control, different light modes - Country light, Dynamic bending lights, Poor-weather lights, LED headlamps, LED DRL and LED cornering lights.

The interior gets premium Vienna leather seats, illuminated scuff plates, chrome elements enhancing the premium feel, expansive sunroof, 30 shades of ambient lights and illuminated gear knob. The digital cockpit with TFT screen infotainment provides control. Tiguan will ship with six air bags for safety and driver alert system.

The car does support Android Auto and AppleCar. It comes with gesture control infotainment system of 20.32 cm.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The SUVW has been a global best-seller and a flagship model for Brand Volkswagen. We are extremely delighted to bring back the 5-seater Tiguan for the Indian market and are confident that the product will meet the unceasing demand for a sharp, elegant and robust SUV in the segment."

