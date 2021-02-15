Volkswagen launches TSI Turbo Edition of Polo, Vento starting at 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen launches TSI Turbo Edition of Polo, Vento starting at ₹6.99 lakh1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 05:50 PM IST
Bookings for the new Polo TSI Turbo Edition and Vento TSI Turbo Edition are open through the company’s dealerships as well as from the official website
Volkswagen has introduced a new Turbo edition of its two popular cars, Polo can Vento. The new TSI Turbo Edition Polo starts at a price of ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan Volkswagen Vento TSI Turbo Edtion is priced at ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bookings for the new Polo TSI Turbo Edition and Vento TSI Turbo Edition are open through the company’s dealerships as well as from the official website. The Turbo Edition Polo is available in a total of seven colours whereas the TSI Turbo Edition Vento comes with a choice of six colours.
Tesla to start making cars in India, targeting vast market2 min read . 04:20 PM IST
Renault launches SUV Kiger at ₹5.45 lakh in India: Details here2 min read . 03:49 PM IST
TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
Sharp recovery for Ashok Leyland in truck, bus sales in FY22 and FY23: analysts2 min read . 01:18 PM IST
The new Turbo edition cars are powered by a 1.0-litre Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI). The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 110PS of power in the range of 5000-5500 rpm and 175Nm of torque at 1750-4000rpm.
The new special edition of the car gets some differentiators like a new badge on the fender, sporty seat covers, a black spoiler and a glossy black spoiler.
The company recently also announced its plans to launch the Tiguan ahead of the Diwali sales. The car is expected to be priced around ₹20 lakh and will be pitted against the likes of one of the best selling SUVs in India Hyundai Creta along with Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier, and others
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.