Volkswagen launches TSI Turbo Edition of Polo, Vento starting at 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen has introduced a new Turbo edition of its two popular cars, Polo can Vento. The new TSI Turbo Edition Polo starts at a price of ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan Volkswagen Vento TSI Turbo Edtion is priced at ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the new Polo TSI Turbo Edition and Vento TSI Turbo Edition are open through the company’s dealerships as well as from the official website. The Turbo Edition Polo is available in a total of seven colours whereas the TSI Turbo Edition Vento comes with a choice of six colours.

The new Turbo edition cars are powered by a 1.0-litre Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI). The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 110PS of power in the range of 5000-5500 rpm and 175Nm of torque at 1750-4000rpm.

The new special edition of the car gets some differentiators like a new badge on the fender, sporty seat covers, a black spoiler and a glossy black spoiler.

The company recently also announced its plans to launch the Tiguan ahead of the Diwali sales. The car is expected to be priced around ₹20 lakh and will be pitted against the likes of one of the best selling SUVs in India Hyundai Creta along with Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier, and others

