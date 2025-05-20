Volkswagen offers benefits up to ₹2.5 lakh on Virtus and Taigun models. Check details

Volkswagen India has announced incentives of up to ₹2.5 lakh on its entire vehicle range. The benefits differ by variant and are available for a limited time. For more information on these offers, contact your nearest authorised dealership.

Volkswagen Virtus Chrome The Virtus Chrome has a starting price of ₹10.44 lakh. Customers can receive benefits of up to ₹1.90 lakh on the Highline 1.0L TSI AT and Topline 1.0L TSI AT models, while the Virtus GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG offers benefits up to ₹1.30 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Sport The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI AT offers advantages of up to ₹1.45 lakh and the 1.5L TSI DSG variant provides benefits of up to ₹2 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus Sport For the Volkswagen Virtus Sport 1.0L TSI AT, benefits can reach up to ₹80,000, while the Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG offers benefits of up to ₹1.35 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Chrome The Volkswagen Taigun Chrome starts at ₹10.99 lakh ex-showroom. The Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT has benefits of up to ₹1.40 lakh and the manual version offers benefits reaching ₹2.35 lakh. Additionally, the 1.5L TSI DSG variant comes with benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh.

Moreover, Volkswagen is providing a scrappage benefit of up to ₹20,000.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Coming Soon Volkswagen is set to launch the Golf GTI in India on May 26. The booking amount is ₹2.65 lakh, and the initial batch of this hot hatchback has already sold out. The Golf GTI will be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Volkswagen has indicated that only a limited number of customers from the interest list will be selected to purchase the new GTI.