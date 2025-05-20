Volkswagen offers benefits up to ₹2.5 lakh on Virtus and Taigun models. Check details

  • Volkswagen India announces up to 2.5 lakh incentives on vehicles, varying by model including Taigun and Virtus.

HT Auto Desk
Published20 May 2025, 07:21 PM IST
Volkswagen India's offers extend to the Virtus and the Taigun models.
Volkswagen India has announced incentives of up to 2.5 lakh on its entire vehicle range. The benefits differ by variant and are available for a limited time. For more information on these offers, contact your nearest authorised dealership.

Volkswagen Virtus Chrome

The Virtus Chrome has a starting price of 10.44 lakh. Customers can receive benefits of up to 1.90 lakh on the Highline 1.0L TSI AT and Topline 1.0L TSI AT models, while the Virtus GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG offers benefits up to 1.30 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Sport

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI AT offers advantages of up to 1.45 lakh and the 1.5L TSI DSG variant provides benefits of up to 2 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus Sport

For the Volkswagen Virtus Sport 1.0L TSI AT, benefits can reach up to 80,000, while the Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG offers benefits of up to 1.35 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Chrome

The Volkswagen Taigun Chrome starts at 10.99 lakh ex-showroom. The Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT has benefits of up to 1.40 lakh and the manual version offers benefits reaching 2.35 lakh. Additionally, the 1.5L TSI DSG variant comes with benefits of up to 2.5 lakh. 

Moreover, Volkswagen is providing a scrappage benefit of up to 20,000.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Coming Soon

Volkswagen is set to launch the Golf GTI in India on May 26. The booking amount is 2.65 lakh, and the initial batch of this hot hatchback has already sold out. The Golf GTI will be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Volkswagen has indicated that only a limited number of customers from the interest list will be selected to purchase the new GTI.

Equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, this model produces 245 horsepower and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm to the front wheels.

