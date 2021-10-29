German car maker, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, on Friday inaugurated its new retail outlet in the capital city, Volkswagen Delhi East. The company aims to offer accessible and premium mobility solutions with its Patparganj located unit. With this new outlet, Volkswagen India now has 17 sales and service touchpoints in Delhi NCR region. The newly inaugurated facility will assist in showcasing the latest product offerings and its recently launched SUV, Taigun .

Volkswagen launched its compact SUV Taigun last month at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top-end model comes with a price tag of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in five colours: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel Grey.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for Volkswagen in India. Being a SUV driven market it suits perfectly to our new SUVW entrant, the Volkswagen Taigun. With the inauguration of the Delhi East outlet, we will be able to offer our customers accessible and premium mobility solutions, in-turn enhancing our presence in the region."

Ajay Agarwal, Dealer Principal, Volkswagen Delhi East said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Volkswagen and enhance the accessibility of premium German engineered cars in this region. Through our new touchpoint in this city, we are confident that we will continue to provide Volkswagen’s world renowned standards of customer care and service."

The Volkswagen India network currently comprises of 150 sales outlets, 118 service workshops, 105 DWA outlets covering 108 cities across India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.