Volkswagen plans major German plant shutdowns, production to end at 4 sites by 2034: Report

The Emden and Zwickau plants are slated to end production in 2031, followed by Hanover in 2032 and finally Neckarsulm in 2034, WirtschaftsWoche said, citing a supervisory board paper.

Reuters
Published1 Sep 2026, 07:54 PM IST
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The Emden and Zwickau plants are slated to end production in 2031, followed by Hanover in 2032 and finally Neckarsulm in 2034, WirtschaftsWoche said, citing a supervisory board paper. (AI Image)
The Emden and Zwickau plants are slated to end production in 2031, followed by Hanover in 2032 and finally Neckarsulm in 2034, WirtschaftsWoche said, citing a supervisory board paper. (AI Image)

Volkswagen's management board plans to propose ending production at four German plants between 2031 and 2034, German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday.

The Emden and Zwickau plants are slated to end production in 2031, followed by Hanover in 2032 and finally Neckarsulm in 2034, WirtschaftsWoche said, citing a supervisory board paper.

The supervisory board is set to meet on Friday.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company does not comment on the contents of supervisory board documents.

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HomeAuto NewsVolkswagen plans major German plant shutdowns, production to end at 4 sites by 2034: Report
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