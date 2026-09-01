Volkswagen plans major German plant shutdowns, production to end at 4 sites by 2034: Report

Volkswagen's management board plans to propose ending production at four German plants between 2031 and 2034, German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday.

The Emden and Zwickau plants are slated to end production in 2031, followed by Hanover in 2032 and finally Neckarsulm in 2034, WirtschaftsWoche said, citing a supervisory board paper.

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The supervisory board is set to meet on Friday.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company does not comment on the contents of supervisory board documents.