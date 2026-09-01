Volkswagen plans major German plant shutdowns, production to end at 4 sites by 2034: Report

Volkswagen's management board plans to propose ending production at four German plants between 2031 and 2034, German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday.
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The Emden and Zwickau plants are slated to end production in 2031, followed by Hanover in 2032 and finally Neckarsulm in 2034, WirtschaftsWoche said, citing a supervisory board paper.
The supervisory board is set to meet on Friday.
A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company does not comment on the contents of supervisory board documents.