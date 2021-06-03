Volkswagen Polo new automatic variant launched: Price, offers, other details

With the launch of the new variant, the entry-point for buyers looking for an automatic version of Polo has been reduced substantially

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Volkswagen India has revealed a new automatic variant of its popular hatchback Polo. The company has introduced the Comfortline trim with a six-speed automatic transmission. With the launch of the new variant, the entry-point for buyers looking for an automatic version of Polo has been reduced substantially. Earlier, the automatic transmission was only available with Highline Plus and GT line-up.

Volkswagen India has revealed a new automatic variant of its popular hatchback Polo. The company has introduced the Comfortline trim with a six-speed automatic transmission. With the launch of the new variant, the entry-point for buyers looking for an automatic version of Polo has been reduced substantially. Earlier, the automatic transmission was only available with Highline Plus and GT line-up.

The new Volkswagen Polo automatic variant has been priced at ₹8.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is valid for non-mettalic paint options. For buyers opting for the metallic colour tone, Volkswagen will charge a premium of ₹10,000.

Interested buyers can book the Polo online through the company's website and can also visit their nearest dealership. The Comfortline automatic variant will be available in five colour options which include Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the month of June, Volkswagen will be providing a discount of ₹17,000 for buyers of the new automatic variant. With the discount in place, the effective price can be pulled down to ₹8.34 lakh.

Engine

The variant is powered by a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine which churns out a peak power 110 PS. The TSI engine manages 175 Nm of torque paired with the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has provided a 7.0-inch infotainment with the new variant. Additionally, Volkswagen has equipped it with a Blaupunkt music system. The car comes with 15-inch alloys, power-windows for all four doors. For safety, the car comes equipped with two airbags and ABS.

"The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavour is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta, Brand Director said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}