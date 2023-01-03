Volkswagen recalls over 40,000 Beetles: Here’s why

Volkswagen, an automobile company, has recalled nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada. As per the automaker, these Beetle cars have potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators.
Volkswagen, an automobile company, has recalled nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada. As per the automaker, these Beetle cars have potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators.
The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.
The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.
Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate airbags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity.
Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate airbags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity.
Since 2009, the exploding airbags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States. Dealers will replace the driver's air bag in the Beetles. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 17.
Since 2009, the exploding airbags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States. Dealers will replace the driver's air bag in the Beetles. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 17.
The Beetle air bags have a moisture-absorbing chemical that can slow the ammonium nitrate deterioration. But VW and the U.S. government reached an agreement to recall them in 2020.
The Beetle air bags have a moisture-absorbing chemical that can slow the ammonium nitrate deterioration. But VW and the U.S. government reached an agreement to recall them in 2020.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, an automobile giant, has recently launched its Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India. The exclusive edition of this flagship offering from Volkswagen has been priced at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets cosmetic updates to both exterior and interior. The car is offered in only two colours which are Oryx White and Pure White. Notably, the company has opened bookings for its Tiguan Exclusive Edition.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, an automobile giant, has recently launched its Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India. The exclusive edition of this flagship offering from Volkswagen has been priced at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets cosmetic updates to both exterior and interior. The car is offered in only two colours which are Oryx White and Pure White. Notably, the company has opened bookings for its Tiguan Exclusive Edition.
In terms of changes, the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with certain cosmetic updates in the form of load sill protection at the rear, latest 18-inch Sebring silver finished alloy wheels and it also gets dynamic hubcaps. Moreover, this exclusive edition gets a badge on the B-pillar. Its cabin remains the same with the layout and all-black colour scheme however, sportier looking aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges to differentiate it from the standard model are visible evidently.
In terms of changes, the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with certain cosmetic updates in the form of load sill protection at the rear, latest 18-inch Sebring silver finished alloy wheels and it also gets dynamic hubcaps. Moreover, this exclusive edition gets a badge on the B-pillar. Its cabin remains the same with the layout and all-black colour scheme however, sportier looking aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges to differentiate it from the standard model are visible evidently.
Speaking of the powertrain, the Exclusive Edition Tiguan comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine which develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Its motor is paired with only the seven-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION all-wheel drive technology.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Speaking of the powertrain, the Exclusive Edition Tiguan comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine which develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Its motor is paired with only the seven-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION all-wheel drive technology.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.