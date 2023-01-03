Volkswagen recalls over 40,000 Beetles: Here’s why

In terms of changes, the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with certain cosmetic updates in the form of load sill protection at the rear, latest 18-inch Sebring silver finished alloy wheels and it also gets dynamic hubcaps. Moreover, this exclusive edition gets a badge on the B-pillar. Its cabin remains the same with the layout and all-black colour scheme however, sportier looking aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges to differentiate it from the standard model are visible evidently.