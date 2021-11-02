German car maker, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, received over 18,000 customer bookings for its latest SUV, Taigun . The Volkswagen Taigun is available in the 1.0L TSI Dynamic Line at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakhs (ex-showroom) whereas the 1.5L TSI performance line is available at a starting price of ₹14.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) including the 4EVE Care package. The new Volkswagen Taigun is the first product offering by the brand in the mid-size SUV segment, developed on the MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project. The delivery period is also pushed back for two months due to demand, said Volkswagen.

The SUV will be competing with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment.

“The SUV has witnessed a continuously high demand for its feature rich Dynamic Line and the sporty Performance Line. The customer demand has led to the delivery period of the Volkswagen Taigun being extended to over 2 months from the date of booking (dependent on the variant). Taigun has the largest wheelbase in the segment of 2,651 mm that makes the interiors extremely roomy and spacious," the company said.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are excited with the immense love and wide acceptance that the Taigun has received from all our patrons. Within the first month of launching the Taigun, we have witnessed close to 50% growth in our overall sales volume in the month of Oct’21 vis-à-vis the same month last year."

“Considering the high demand for our carlines and with the ongoing industry-wide semiconductor shortage affecting the supply situation, we are working along with our dealer partners towards prioritizing deliveries to our customers. We would like to thank our customers for their trust in the brand Volkswagen, appreciate their patience and continued patronage," Ashish added.

Volkswagen Taigun comes with 4EVER care package that offers standard 4-years/ 100,000 km. warranty extendable up to 7 years, 4-years road-side assistance extendable up to 10 years and 3-free services.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.