Volkswagen has revealed the interior cabin of the upcoming SUV Taigun . The new SUV is expected to launch later this year and it will competing in the hotly contested mid-size SUV segment which has competitors such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos as well as the sibling of the Taigun, Skoda Kushaq.

The Taigun interiors have been targeted at young buyers. However, the German company has tried to remain true to its design DNA.

View Full Image Interiors of the new VW Taigun

With the first look, it seems Taigun will come prepared with the equipment list to challenge the competition. The manufacturer has used a dual colour theme in order to accentuate the feeling of space in the car. The car will get a 10-inch infotainment panel that will be placed horizontally on the dashboard. The car will also get an all-digital instrument cluster in order to provide a fresh looking cabin.

The dual colour theme of the dashboard will also be carried over to the seats of the new car.

Josef Kaban, Head of Design at Volkswagen Brand, explained during a workshot that the driving force behind how the Taigun was taken from sketch to production version was to have a youthful car which is still ,unmistakably, a VW. An HT Auto reports quotes Kaban saying, "Taigun has a playful exterior and interior design language which helps it have a youthful appeal. We were not trying to be funky with it," Kaban stated. "For India, we realized we needed to have a longer wheelbase and a third window but overall, it is clear that the showcar and production version are nearly similar."

Kaban also explained that being a Volkswagen, Taigun prioritized quality and this is something that translated to how the exterior profile and cabin details were crafted. "People expect quality when it comes to a Volkswagen and that is also where the Taigun will impress with the quality of materials used," he said.

