Volkswagen reveals interiors of Hyundai Creta-rival SUV Taigun

Josef Kaban, Head of Design at Volkswagen Brand, explained during a workshot that the driving force behind how the Taigun was taken from sketch to production version was to have a youthful car which is still ,unmistakably, a VW. An HT Auto reports quotes Kaban saying, "Taigun has a playful exterior and interior design language which helps it have a youthful appeal. We were not trying to be funky with it," Kaban stated. "For India, we realized we needed to have a longer wheelbase and a third window but overall, it is clear that the showcar and production version are nearly similar."