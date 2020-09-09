Volkswagen’s SUV T-Roc gets sold out, company halts bookings

Volkswagen on Wednesday claimed that they have halted the bookings for T-Roc. The SUV was launched in March this year before the imposition of a lockdown.

The company claimed that due to Covid-19 pandemic customer deliveries got delayed. Once the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, the T-Roc SUV got sold out. The model was launched at a price of ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It had launched T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace as part of its 'SUVW offensive' under its India 2.0 strategy and plans to bring more SUVs in the country.

"We are thrilled with the response received for our carlines – T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace. It is a testament of customer acceptance on our SUVW offensive strategy.

"Keeping this momentum, we are excited as we prepare for our next big SUV – the Volkswagen Taigun. To be launched in 2021, the Taigun is aligned with our brand philosophy of building premium accessible cars," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said.

Taigun will offer customers "a promising value proposition that embodies the marvel of German engineering, powerful and enhanced driving experience with Volkswagen's TSI technology and accessible mobility solutions", Knapp added.

The VW T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The petrol engine can produce peak power output of 150PS (at 5,000-6,000 rpm) and deliver maximum torque of 250Nm (at 1500-3500rpm). Mated to the seven-speed automatic gearbox, the 1.5-liter engine comes equipped with active cylinder technology.

