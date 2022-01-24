Volkswagen starts delivering Tiguan SUVW. Know its features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Volkswagen India has today announced the commencement of deliveries of the new Tiguan SUVW across the country. Tiguan SUVW is is equipped with 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology, that produces a peak power output of 190PS (140 kW) ranging from 4200-6000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm right from 1500 rpm and flat up to 4100 rpm. Tiguan was launched in December 2021. The Elegance variant came at an introductory price of ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan will come with sharp new design grille with 4-layer chrome lines, sharp and pronounced shoulder lines, 18 inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels and dark red LED tail lamps with new light signatures. Volkswagen has been producing SUVW Tiguan at its Aurangabad plant.

The Tiguan is available across our 150 sales touch points in seven colours.

Tiguan comes with intelligent IQ Lights with adaptive control, different light modes - Country light, Dynamic bending lights, Poor-weather lights, LED headlamps, LED DRL and LED cornering lights.

The interior gets premium Vienna leather seats, illuminated scuff plates, chrome elements enhancing the premium feel, expansive sunroof, 30 shades of ambient lights and illuminated gear knob. The digital cockpit with TFT screen infotainment provides control. Tiguan will ship with six air bags for safety and driver alert system.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Within a month from its launch, the new Tiguan has garnered significant attention from customers, wherein the SUVW is sold-out for Q1, 2022. It is a testament to the customer appeal and appreciation of this global SUVW. With the commencement of deliveries, we are eager to see our customers drive this true stunner."