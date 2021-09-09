Volkswagen India today announced the roll out of its subscription-based car ownership model, in association with Orix. The brand had introduced Power Lease program in association with Orix in 2019, and have further enhanced their partnership with the introduction of this offering.

Under Phase-I, the subscription-based service will be available at 30 outlets across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Through this offering, OAIS in association with Volkswagen India will provide its customers 100% on road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover and an option to upgrade or return the car at the convenience of the customer. Customers can opt for a Polo, Vento or T-Roc, which will be available in 24, 36 and 48 months tenure, depending on the needs of the customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Car subscription is gaining popularity, especially amongst the urban young middle class, looking for a convenient ownership experience. Catering to the needs of this customer segment, we are pleased to extend our partnership with ORIX, and enhance our leasing and subscription platform, that will focus on providing accessibility and a peace of mind ownership experience to our prospective customers."

Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (OAIS) said that “The Mobility space has been witnessing a significant change in the recent past with a bias towards newer ownership, usage models; the subscription based platform has witnessed a substantial growth in the past few months, and we believe this platform will help Volkswagen become more accessible to their customers. We are excited to partner with Volkswagen and bring newer options to prospective customers and offer them a whole new range of possibilities that would enable them to own, drive and experience premium products by Volkswagen."

