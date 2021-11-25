German car maker, Volkswagen , has today announced the start of production of its latest SUVW, the exciting new Tiguan at its Aurangabad plant. With this, Volkswagen fulfils its commitment of launching four new SUVWs by 2021 in India. Built on the MQB platform, the 5-seater Volkswagen Tiguan has a sharp design, enviable performance, safety and exciting new assistance features. Powered by the TSI technology, the Tiguan will be equipped with a 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology.

It will be unveiled in India on December 7

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are committed to continuously providing our customers with the best of technology and exciting products from Volkswagen Group and the introduction of new Tiguan is a testament to the same. The SUVW has been a global best-seller and a flagship model for Brand Volkswagen. We are extremely delighted to bring back the 5-seater Tiguan for the Indian market and are confident that the product will meet the unceasing demand for a sharp, elegant and robust SUV in the segment."

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Globally, the Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline swiftly raising up to the rank as a global best-seller. The Tiguan is a perfect SUVW, equipped with the right amount of power, performance and elegance. We look forward to the launch of the new 5-seater Tiguan in early December 2021."

Prospective customers can register their interest for the exciting new Tiguan at their nearest dealerships or through the Volkswagen India brand website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.