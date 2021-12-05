Volkswagen SUVW Tiguan makes debut on Dec 7. What we know till now

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Volkswagen Tiguan is about to make its entry on the Indian roads and we are excited to know about it. The Volkswagen Tiguan will be unveiled on December 7 in India. The German car maker is expected to bring advanced and desired features in the hatchback. Volkswagen Tiguan will come with sharp new design grill with 4-layer chrome lines, sharp and pronounced shoulder lines, 18 inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels and dark red LED tail lamps with new light signatures.

With this, Volkswagen completes launching of four new SUVWs by 2021 in India. Built on the MQB platform, the 5-seater Volkswagen Tiguan is powered with a 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology.

Volkswagen has already started the production of SUVW Tiguan at its Aurangabad plant.

Tiguan will also see intelligent IQ Lights with adaptive control, different light modes - Country light, Dynamic bending lights, Poor-weather lights, LED headlamps, LED DRL and LED cornering lights.

View Full Image Tiguan SUVW Click on the image to enlarge

The interior gets premium Vienna leather seats, illuminated scuff plates, chrome elements enhancing the premium feel, expansive sunroof, 30 shades of ambient lights and illuminated gear knob. The digital cockpit with TFT screen infotainment provides control.

Tiguan will ship with six air bags for safety and driver alert system.