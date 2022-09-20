Volkswagen Taigun achieves 22,000 sales target in India, completes one year

After a year of its launch, the mid-size SUV of Volkswagen, Taigun has achieved 22000 total sales in the country. The model was launched last September and was based on the company’s new design language. The car was launched at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh for the base variant and Rs. 17.49 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant.

