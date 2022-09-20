Volkswagen Taigun achieves 22,000 sales target in India, completes one year

Volkswagen Taigun achieves 22,000 sales target in India, completes one year2 min read . 10:50 PM IST
- The mid size SUV of Volkswagen, Taigun completed one year in India
- Volkswagen Taigun has achieved a sale of 22000 in India since its launch
After a year of its launch, the mid-size SUV of Volkswagen, Taigun has achieved 22000 total sales in the country. The model was launched last September and was based on the company’s new design language. The car was launched at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh for the base variant and Rs. 17.49 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant.
After a year of its launch, the mid-size SUV of Volkswagen, Taigun has achieved 22000 total sales in the country. The model was launched last September and was based on the company’s new design language. The car was launched at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh for the base variant and Rs. 17.49 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant.
A year later, the price has increased to ₹11.40 lakh for the base variant and ₹18.60 lakh for the top variant. Volkswagen Taigun was the company’s first product under the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The sales of the car were fine except for last month. The car saw sales of 1019 units in August 2022.
A year later, the price has increased to ₹11.40 lakh for the base variant and ₹18.60 lakh for the top variant. Volkswagen Taigun was the company’s first product under the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The sales of the car were fine except for last month. The car saw sales of 1019 units in August 2022.
Initially, the car was doing great with sales of more than 2500 units every month, but in the past few months, the sales have dropped and hovered at 1268 units in May 1327 units in June and 1408 units in July.
The company also launched the First Aniversary Edition of the SUV to mark the completion of one year. The model is available in a new Rising Blue color along with Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red paint variants.
The new edition has the same specifications as any other Taigun model and has mostly cosmetics updates like window visors, door-edge protectors, aluminum pedals, new fog lamps, body-colored door trim, black-colored ORVMs, C-pillars and roof foil.
The car comes with two engine choices, the first is a 1.0-liter TSI engine with 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter AT. The SUV also comes with a highly regarded 1.5-litre TSI engine.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
It is crafted on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Skoda Kushaq and is specially designed for buyers in India, with up to 95 percent localization.