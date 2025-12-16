Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get benefits worth up to ₹1.55 lakh in December

In an attempt to boost sales and clear the inventory, several automakers in India have been offering benefits on their range of vehicles in December 2025. Volkswagen India is no different. The German car manufacturer has announced the launch of ‘FastFest’ for Christmas and New Year. Under this, the auto company is offering benefits worth up to ₹1.55 lakh on models like Taigun and Virtus across the country. While many automakers have been offering their respective discounts and other benefits on their respective vehicle lineup in December, Volkswagen has not announced till when the company will offer benefits on Taigun and Virtus.

Interested consumers who are planning to buy a Volkswagen Taigun or Virtus, should visit their nearest Volkswagen dealerships to know more about the benefits. The total benefits on each of the models may vary depending on the dealerships and region.

Volkswagen cars available with benefits worth up to ₹ 1.55 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus discounts Models and variants Benefits Note Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 1 lakh First 6 EMIs on OEM for GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG

₹ 50,000 exchange benefits for GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG

50,000 exchange benefits for GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG Benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh on Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT

1 lakh on Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT First 6 EMIs on OEM for Topline 1.0L TSI AT and GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG

₹ 50,000 exchange benefits for 1.5L TSI DSG Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 1.55 lakh Benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh on Highline 1.0L TSI AT

1 lakh on Highline 1.0L TSI AT Benefits of up to ₹ 1.55 lakh on Topline 1.0L TSI AT

1.55 lakh on Topline 1.0L TSI AT First 6 EMIs on OEM for GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG

₹ 30,000 exchange benefits for GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG

30,000 exchange benefits for GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG Benefits worth up to ₹ 80,000 on GT Line 1.0-litre TSI AT

80,000 on GT Line 1.0-litre TSI AT First 6 EMIs on OEM for GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG

₹ 30,000 exchange benefits for GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG

Volkswagen is offering first six EMI benefits to all the customers of the Taigun and Virtus. Also, the car manufacturer is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹50,000. The total benefits across the models range up to ₹1.55 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun The Volkswagen Taigun Sport with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and automatic transmission gets a benefits worth up to ₹80,000. The Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG is available with an exchange benefits of ₹50,000. The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT is available with benefits worth up to ₹1 lakh.

