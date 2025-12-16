Subscribe

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get benefits worth up to ₹1.55 lakh in December

Volkswagen India has announced the 'FastFest' for Christmas and New Year, offering benefits worth up to 1.55 lakh on Taigun and Virtus, across the country, in December 2025.

Mainak Das
Updated16 Dec 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Volkswagen India has announced the 'FastFest' for Christmas and New Year, offering benefits worth up to ₹1.55 lakh on Taigun and Virtus, across the country, in December 2025.

In an attempt to boost sales and clear the inventory, several automakers in India have been offering benefits on their range of vehicles in December 2025. Volkswagen India is no different. The German car manufacturer has announced the launch of ‘FastFest’ for Christmas and New Year. Under this, the auto company is offering benefits worth up to 1.55 lakh on models like Taigun and Virtus across the country. While many automakers have been offering their respective discounts and other benefits on their respective vehicle lineup in December, Volkswagen has not announced till when the company will offer benefits on Taigun and Virtus.

Interested consumers who are planning to buy a Volkswagen Taigun or Virtus, should visit their nearest Volkswagen dealerships to know more about the benefits. The total benefits on each of the models may vary depending on the dealerships and region.

Volkswagen cars available with benefits worth up to 1.55 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus discounts
Models and variantsBenefitsNote
Volkswagen Taigun 1 lakh
  • First 6 EMIs on OEM for GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG
  • 50,000 exchange benefits for GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG
  • Benefits of up to 1 lakh on Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT
  • First 6 EMIs on OEM for Topline 1.0L TSI AT and GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG
  • 50,000 exchange benefits for 1.5L TSI DSG
Volkswagen Virtus 1.55 lakh
  • Benefits of up to 1 lakh on Highline 1.0L TSI AT
  • Benefits of up to 1.55 lakh on Topline 1.0L TSI AT
  • First 6 EMIs on OEM for GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG
  • 30,000 exchange benefits for GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG
  • Benefits worth up to 80,000 on GT Line 1.0-litre TSI AT
  • First 6 EMIs on OEM for GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG
  • 30,000 exchange benefits for GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG

Volkswagen is offering first six EMI benefits to all the customers of the Taigun and Virtus. Also, the car manufacturer is offering exchange benefits of up to 50,000. The total benefits across the models range up to 1.55 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun Sport with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and automatic transmission gets a benefits worth up to 80,000. The Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG is available with an exchange benefits of 50,000. The Taigun Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT is available with benefits worth up to 1 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus

Under the new ‘FastFest’ offers, the Virtus Highline 1.0L TSI AT is available with benefits worth 1 lakh, whereas the Topline 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to 1.55 lakh. The Virtus GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG is available with 30,000 exchange benefits. Volkswagen is offering benefits of up to 80,000 on Virtus GT Line 1.0-litre TSI AT. Also, there is 30,000 exchange benefits for the Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG.

 
 
