Volkswagen Taigun gets sporty upgrade with GT Plus and GT Line variants. All you need to know
Volkswagen introduces Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line with enhanced exterior and interior features. The brand also reveals plans to expand its dealership and service network in India by 2024, aiming for a wider presence in 170 cities nationwide.
Volkswagen's latest unveilings at the Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference have stirred excitement among auto enthusiasts in India. The automotive giant introduced the much-anticipated GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants of its popular Taigun model, flaunting captivating cosmetic upgrades.