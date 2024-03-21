Volkswagen introduces Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line with enhanced exterior and interior features. The brand also reveals plans to expand its dealership and service network in India by 2024, aiming for a wider presence in 170 cities nationwide.

Volkswagen's latest unveilings at the Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference have stirred excitement among auto enthusiasts in India. The automotive giant introduced the much-anticipated GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants of its popular Taigun model, flaunting captivating cosmetic upgrades.

In terms of exterior enhancements, the Taigun now sports smoked LED headlamps and a sleek Carbon Steel Grey roof, exuding a bold and sophisticated aura on the roads. Notable aesthetic tweaks include red-finished GT badges on the grille and brake calipers, along with dark chrome door handles. Adding to the allure are striking 17-inch alloy wheels and black accents on various elements, enhancing the vehicle's overall appeal.

Inside the cabin, the Taigun boasts premium black leatherette upholstery adorned with vibrant red stitching, complemented by a gloss black dashboard and aluminum pedals for a refined look. The inclusion of GT badging on the front headrests further accentuates the sporty theme. Steering wheel enthusiasts will appreciate the Sport steering wheel featuring red stitching, while blacked-out grab handles and roof lamp housing add a touch of elegance.

Under the hood, Volkswagen offers two engine options to cater to diverse preferences. The Taigun GT Plus Sport is propelled by a robust 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, delivering an impressive power output of 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Taigun GT Line houses a 1.0-litre TSI engine generating 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Both engines come paired with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox, which gets theautomatic transmission variants.

In addition to the Taigun variants, Volkswagen unveiled the concept version of the GT Plus Virtus, hinting at future innovations in its lineup. The brand also outlined ambitious plans to expand its dealership and service network, aiming to increase sales dealerships from 193 to 230 by the end of 2024. Furthermore, Volkswagen intends to extend its presence to 25 more cities, totaling 170 cities nationwide, by the close of the year.

