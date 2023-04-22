Volkswagen Taigun SUV, Virtus Sedan gets massive discount. Here are all the details2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 01:15 PM IST
- Customers can benefit from discounts on the 2022 model year Taigun, with savings ranging from ₹65,000 to ₹1.41 lakh, depending on the chosen variant.
- The Virtus is available with discounts, with the savings amounting to ₹1.03 lakh on the Virtus Highline manual variant for the 2022 model.
Volkswagen dealerships are currently providing attractive discounts on both the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, with savings of up to ₹1.41 lakh and ₹1.03 lakh, respectively. These discounts apply to the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as to the BS6 Phase 2-compliant versions of the vehicles.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×