Volkswagen has expanded its lineup for the Taigun and Virtus models by introducing new trims, colours, and special editions. The midsize SUV, Taigun, will soon receive two new powertrain options - the 1.5 TSI manual in the top-spec GT Plus trim and the 1.5 TSI DSG in the lesser GT trim. Similarly, the Virtus will also have the 1.5 TSI manual in the top-spec GT Plus trim. These new powertrain options are expected to launch in June.

