Volkswagen Taigun SUV, Virtus Sedan gets massive discount. Here are all the details

2 min read . 01:15 PM IST Livemint
Volkswagen Taigun

  • Customers can benefit from discounts on the 2022 model year Taigun, with savings ranging from 65,000 to 1.41 lakh, depending on the chosen variant.
  • The Virtus is available with discounts, with the savings amounting to 1.03 lakh on the Virtus Highline manual variant for the 2022 model.

Volkswagen dealerships are currently providing attractive discounts on both the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, with savings of up to 1.41 lakh and 1.03 lakh, respectively. These discounts apply to the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as to the BS6 Phase 2-compliant versions of the vehicles.

Volkswagen Taigun 

Customers can benefit from significant discounts on the 2022 model year Taigun, with savings ranging from 65,000 to 1.41 lakh, depending on the chosen variant. The largest discount is applicable to the Taigun Topline manual variant, while the smallest is for the Taigun Comfortline manual variant.

For the 2023 model year Taigun, discounts of up to 91,000 are available, with the Taigun Topline automatic variant offering the highest savings. Moreover, the 2023 model year Taigun adheres to the BS6 Phase 2 norms, and customers can enjoy a discount of up to 40,000 on this compliant version.

Volkswagen Virtus 

The Virtus sedan is also available with substantial discounts, with the highest savings amounting to 1.03 lakh on the Virtus Highline manual variant for the 2022 model year. The discounts for the 2022 Virtus start from 20,000, which is applicable to the Virtus GT Plus automatic variant.

For the 2023 model year Virtus, customers can enjoy discounts ranging from 20,000 to 65,000, depending on the selected variant. The discounts on models that comply with the new Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms range from 20,000 to 40,000, depending on the variant.

Volkswagen has expanded its lineup for the Taigun and Virtus models by introducing new trims, colours, and special editions. The midsize SUV, Taigun, will soon receive two new powertrain options - the 1.5 TSI manual in the top-spec GT Plus trim and the 1.5 TSI DSG in the lesser GT trim. Similarly, the Virtus will also have the 1.5 TSI manual in the top-spec GT Plus trim. These new powertrain options are expected to launch in June.

