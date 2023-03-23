Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus now get an enhanced feature list. Know what's updated

Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus now get an enhanced feature list. Know what's updated1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:13 AM IST
According to the company, the 2023 model year versions of Taigun and Virtus comply with RDE and E20 regulations. However, due to increasing input costs, there will be a price increase of up to two percent starting from April 1st.
Volkswagen India has revealed that it has incorporated extra features in two of its top-selling models in the Indian automobile market: the Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan. Both of these vehicles are included in Volkswagen's India 2.0 Project and are built on the MQB A0 IN platform. The Taigun was introduced in 2021, whereas the Virtus was launched a year later.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×