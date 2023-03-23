Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus now get an enhanced feature list. Know what's updated

Volkswagen India has revealed that it has incorporated extra features in two of its top-selling models in the Indian automobile market: the Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan. Both of these vehicles are included in Volkswagen's India 2.0 Project and are built on the MQB A0 IN platform. The Taigun was introduced in 2021, whereas the Virtus was launched a year later.

The Highline variant of the 1.0L TSI Dynamic Line in Volkswagen Taigun now comes equipped with automatic headlights and auto coming/leaving home lights. Similarly, the GT variant of the 1.5L TSI Performance Line in Virtus has also received these features. Additionally, rear fog lamps are now available across all variants of Virtus.

According to the company, the 2023 model year versions of Taigun and Virtus comply with RDE and E20 regulations. However, due to increasing input costs, there will be a price increase of up to two percent starting from April 1st.

Volkswagen has been emphasizing not only the driving dynamics but also the build quality and safety features of both Tiagun and Virtus.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, stated that their aim is to provide the best to their customers in terms of safety, build quality, and enjoyable driving experiences. He added that product development is an ongoing process at Volkswagen, and the newly added features across the Taigun and Virtus variants will enhance their value proposition and accessibility for customers.