Volkswagen Tayron R-Line to launch in India in Q1 2026. Key expectations

Volkswagen India has listed the Tayron R-Line SUV ahead of this new model's intended launch in the country sometime in the first quarter of CY2026. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, as it has been unveiled has revealed a host of key details ahead of the SUV's market launch in India. This upcoming SUV will be sold in India as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) model, which means it will be imported here and assembled locally.

Upon launch the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line seven-seater SUV will be positioned at the top of the brand's passenger vehicle lineup in the country as the flagship model. When launched, the Tayron R-Line will take on rivals such as Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster.

Before the German auto giant launches the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line in India, here are the key facts of the upcoming SUV.

Advertisement

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Design The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line follows the carmaker's evolved global SUV design philosophy. This SUV coms sporting a muscular look that is marked by pronounced shoulder lines and R-Line badging on the fenders. Key styling elements of the Tayron R-Line include illuminated Volkswagen logos at the front and rear, full-width LED light signatures at both ends, sleek IQ.Light dual projector LED headlamps, and distinctive two-piece wraparound LED taillights. Also, the SUV gets ‘R’ badging on the front fender, contrast silver element on the D-pillars, black wheel arch cladding, integrated rear spoiler, and a new purple paint. The SUV runs on large 19-inch diamond-cut Coventry alloy wheels.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Dimension The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line seven-seater SUV is underpinned by the same MQB EVO platform as the Tiguan R-Line. However, the upcoming SUV gets a longer wheelbase of 2,789 mm, which makes it 109 mm longer than the Tiguan R-Line, enabling the automaker to accommodate an extra row of seats.

Advertisement

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Interior Inside the cabin, the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line gets a minimalist approach on the dashboard. It sports a driver-focused 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system encompassing all critical functions. This screen is complemented by a fully digital driver display and a head-up display (HUD). Other notable features include massage function for the leather upholstered ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 30 colour ambient lighting, multi-zone automatic climate control, and matrix LED lamps. With the third-row seats folded, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line offers 850 litre boot storage.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Powertrain Powering the India-spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will be a 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine, which is capable of producing around 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. This engine will be paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.