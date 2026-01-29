Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Tiguan R-Line: Dimensions, powertrain compared

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has been unveiled in India. The German auto manufacturer is expected to announce the price of the SUV soon. The Tayron R-Line SUV has marked the OEM’s re-entry into the premium seven-seater SUV space in India. The new flagship Volkswagen SUV is positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. The all-new Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is essentially the larger, three-row sibling of Tiguan R-Line.
While the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line shares some critical components with its smaller sibling, the SUV is visibly larger and wider, commanding a stronger road presence compared to Tiguan R-Line.
Here is a quick comparison between the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and Tiguan R-Line's dimensions and powertrain.
The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line measures 253 mm longer and 7 mm wider than the Tiguan R-Line. Also, it is 9 mm taller and has 109 mm of extra wheelbase. The Tayron R-Line comes with 307 litre extra boot space with three rows up.
Both the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line come sharing the same powertrain. Both these two Volkswagen SUVs come powered by the sae 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that channels power to all four wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.