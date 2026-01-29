Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Tiguan R-Line: Dimensions, powertrain compared

Volkswagen's new flagship SUV in India, the Tayron R-Line comes longer and wider than its sibling Tiguan R-Line.

HT Auto Desk
Published29 Jan 2026, 04:26 PM IST
Volkswagen's new flagship SUV in India, the Tayron R-Line comes longer and wider than its sibling Tiguan R-Line.
Volkswagen's new flagship SUV in India, the Tayron R-Line comes longer and wider than its sibling Tiguan R-Line.

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has been unveiled in India. The German auto manufacturer is expected to announce the price of the SUV soon. The Tayron R-Line SUV has marked the OEM’s re-entry into the premium seven-seater SUV space in India. The new flagship Volkswagen SUV is positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. The all-new Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is essentially the larger, three-row sibling of Tiguan R-Line.

While the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line shares some critical components with its smaller sibling, the SUV is visibly larger and wider, commanding a stronger road presence compared to Tiguan R-Line.

Here is a quick comparison between the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and Tiguan R-Line's dimensions and powertrain.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Dimension

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Dimensions
Volkswagen Tayron R-LineDifferenceVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Length 4,792 mm + 253 mm4,539 mm
Width 1,866 mm + 7 mm1,859 mm
Height 1,665 mm+ 9 mm1,656 mm
Wheelbase2,789 mm+ 109 mm2,680 mm
Boot space345 litres+ 307 litre652 litres

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line measures 253 mm longer and 7 mm wider than the Tiguan R-Line. Also, it is 9 mm taller and has 109 mm of extra wheelbase. The Tayron R-Line comes with 307 litre extra boot space with three rows up.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain & specification
Volkswagen Tayron R-LineVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine2.0-litre turbo-petrol2.0-litre turbo-petrol
Transmission7-speed DCT7-speed DCT
Power201 bhp201 bhp
Torque320 Nm320 Nm
DrivetrainAWDAWD

Both the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line come sharing the same powertrain. Both these two Volkswagen SUVs come powered by the sae 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that channels power to all four wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsVolkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Tiguan R-Line: Dimensions, powertrain compared
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.