Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Tiguan R-Line: Dimensions, powertrain compared

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has been unveiled in India. The German auto manufacturer is expected to announce the price of the SUV soon. The Tayron R-Line SUV has marked the OEM’s re-entry into the premium seven-seater SUV space in India. The new flagship Volkswagen SUV is positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. The all-new Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is essentially the larger, three-row sibling of Tiguan R-Line.

While the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line shares some critical components with its smaller sibling, the SUV is visibly larger and wider, commanding a stronger road presence compared to Tiguan R-Line.

Here is a quick comparison between the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and Tiguan R-Line's dimensions and powertrain.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Dimension

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Dimensions Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Difference Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Length 4,792 mm + 253 mm 4,539 mm Width 1,866 mm + 7 mm 1,859 mm Height 1,665 mm + 9 mm 1,656 mm Wheelbase 2,789 mm + 109 mm 2,680 mm Boot space 345 litres + 307 litre 652 litres

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line measures 253 mm longer and 7 mm wider than the Tiguan R-Line. Also, it is 9 mm taller and has 109 mm of extra wheelbase. The Tayron R-Line comes with 307 litre extra boot space with three rows up.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain & specification Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Engine 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT Power 201 bhp 201 bhp Torque 320 Nm 320 Nm Drivetrain AWD AWD