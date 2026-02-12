Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Which is a better SUV?

Volkswagen Tayron R Line will be the flagship SUV of the German automaker when launched, and it will compete with rivals like Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, among others.

HT Auto Desk
Updated12 Feb 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Volkswagen Tayron R Line, the latest entrant from the German car manufacturer in the Indian market, has made its debut in the country. However, the carmaker is yet to announce its pricing for the Indian market. The Tayron R Line will be the new flagship SUV of Volkswagen when the pricing is announced. With its arrival, the Indian SUV segment is seeing rising competition. It will compete with tough rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor.

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line full-grown SUV will be sold in a seven-seater layout, just like the Toyota Fortuner. However, despite that, there are a lot of differences between them.

Here is a quick comparison of dimensions and specifications between the Volkswagen Tayron R Line and the Toyota Fortuner.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Dimensions

Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner
Volkswagen Tayron R LineDifferenceToyota Fortuner
Length4,792 mm3 mm4,795 mm
Width1,866 mm11 mm1,855 mm
Height1,665 mm170 mm1,835 mm
Wheelbase2,789 mm44 mm2,745 mm

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line is 3 mm shorter in length, while wider by 11 mm compared to the Toyota Fortuner. The latter comes with 170 mm taller, while the VW SUV has 44 mm of extra wheelbase.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Powertrains

Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Powertrain & specifications
Volkswagen Tayron R LineToyota Fortuner
Engine2.0-litre turbo-petrol2.7-litre petrol2.8-litre diesel + 48V mild-hybrid tech
Power201 bhp164 bhp201 bhp
Torque320 Nm245 Nm420 Nm (MT), 500 Nm (AT)
Transmission7-speed DCT6-speed AT6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
DrivetrainAWDRWDRWD, 4WD

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line is available with a single turbocharged petrol engine, while the Toyota Fortuner is available in both petrol and diesel options. The diesel engine comes mated to a 48V mild-hybrid setup.

