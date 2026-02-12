Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Which is a better SUV?

Volkswagen Tayron R Line, the latest entrant from the German car manufacturer in the Indian market, has made its debut in the country. However, the carmaker is yet to announce its pricing for the Indian market. The Tayron R Line will be the new flagship SUV of Volkswagen when the pricing is announced. With its arrival, the Indian SUV segment is seeing rising competition. It will compete with tough rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor.

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line full-grown SUV will be sold in a seven-seater layout, just like the Toyota Fortuner. However, despite that, there are a lot of differences between them.

Here is a quick comparison of dimensions and specifications between the Volkswagen Tayron R Line and the Toyota Fortuner.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Dimensions

Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner Volkswagen Tayron R Line Difference Toyota Fortuner Length 4,792 mm 3 mm 4,795 mm Width 1,866 mm 11 mm 1,855 mm Height 1,665 mm 170 mm 1,835 mm Wheelbase 2,789 mm 44 mm 2,745 mm

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line is 3 mm shorter in length, while wider by 11 mm compared to the Toyota Fortuner. The latter comes with 170 mm taller, while the VW SUV has 44 mm of extra wheelbase.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Powertrains

Volkswagen Tayron R Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Powertrain & specifications Volkswagen Tayron R Line Toyota Fortuner Engine 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.7-litre petrol 2.8-litre diesel + 48V mild-hybrid tech Power 201 bhp 164 bhp 201 bhp Torque 320 Nm 245 Nm 420 Nm (MT), 500 Nm (AT) Transmission 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain AWD RWD RWD, 4WD