Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement.

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

