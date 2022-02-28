OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Volkswagen temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships
Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement.

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

