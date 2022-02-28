Volkswagen temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships

Volkswagen temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
- Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement.
Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement.
Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.
Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!