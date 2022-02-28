Volkswagen temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.

