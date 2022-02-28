Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Volkswagen temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships

Volkswagen temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships

Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia.
1 min read . 04:08 PM IST Reuters

  • Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement.

Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement.

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine. 

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!